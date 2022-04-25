Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey focused on ‘massive’ game in hand with Sheffield Wednesday

It's over two months since the Highbury fixture was postponed due to storm damage to the stadium roof and rearranged for the final week of the League One season.

It gave Town a valuable game in hand on all their relegation rivals and one which could prove crucial as victory over the Owls will effectively secure survival, sparing Fleetwood the anxiety of needing a result from their final-day trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Stephen Crainey appreciates the importance of Tuesday's clash with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: SAM FIELDING/PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

“The game in hand could be massive,” head coach Crainey said. “That’s exactly what I said to the group after the game. I said, 'We need to make this game count’.

“Sheffield Wednesday are going for the play-offs and need to win the game also, so it’s going to be another battle.

“We need to rest and recover over the next couple of days. We need our energy tanks to be full for that one. It’s going to be a tough game.

“They’re going to bring a big away following, so it will be a great atmosphere.”

Town would not be in this position but for Joe Garner's late equaliser on Saturday at home to AFC Wimbledon, which lifted Town out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Crainey praised the scorer and his teammates, adding: “I was really pleased with the commitment the lads showed in the second half.

“It was especially disappointing going a goal down but the way they came back in the second half was really pleasing.

“Joe Garner showed a bit of composure as well. I thought he was going to put his laces through it but he’s stayed calm and composed to pass it into the side of the net, that’s the experience he’s got.”

But failure to win their final home game of the season would take Fleetwood's fight to the wire on Saturday, when they would vie with Gillingham and Morecambe to avoid the final relegation place.