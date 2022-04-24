Stephen Crainey: Fleetwood just need to stay up, no matter how

Town moved a point closer when substitute Joe Garner’s 88th-minute equaliser grabbed a 1-1 draw with relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon in front of a full house at Highbury.

The visitors, whose fate is now almost sealed, had taken the lead through Luke McCormick but Garner denied the Dons a first win since December.

Fleetwood celebrate Joe Garner's late equaliser against Wimbledon Picture: Sam Fielding / PRiME Media Images.

The point lifted the Cod Army out of the drop zone, moving above Gillingham on goal difference.

And that superior goal difference means victory in Tuesday's game in hand at home to Sheffield Wednesday would effectively guarantee Town's survival and spare them a nailbiting final day at Bolton Wanderers.

Head coach Crainey said: “It’s tense times, especially with where we are in the table.

“The remit is to stay above the line, regardless of the way we do it.

“I’m not too bothered how we do it, whether it’s on points or goal difference.

“We’ve got two games left, we’ve got six points to play for and it’s still in our own hands.

"I thought we could have ended up winning the game at the end, but with the way the results went we’ll take the point.

“We’ll go into the Sheffield Wednesday game with confidence after getting a late equaliser. There’s a buoyant mood in the camp.”