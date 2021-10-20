Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson admits: Town didn't ask enough questions of Burton Albion

Grayson praised Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Brewers, who sealed victory when Tom O'Connor's corner caught the wind and flew into the roof of the net 10 minutes before half-time, but Town's head coach admitted the quality of his side's final ball was lacking.

Grayson said: “The conditions were not great for both teams and Burton do what they do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Grayson felt Fleetwood looked threatening when Jay Matete drove them forweard

“They are aggressive and ask questions of you. They win a lot of second balls, their set-piece is very good and they are a big, strong, powerful team.

“We competed right through and matched them at times but if anything we probably got dragged into their way of playing, rushing it at times and not playing like we can.

“There was not much in the first half apart from when they scored and we got to half-time at 1-0 knowing we would have the wind behind us second half.

“We asked questions without having that final pass or good cross into the box. So far this season we've looked a threat going forward and scored lots of goals but tonight that wasn't the case.”

The conditions certainly played a part in the winning goal but Grayson praised scorer O'Connor for a quality delivery.

He added: “The lad has put it into a good area and it's flown into the far corner. Alex (Cairns, Town keeper) thought he was pulled by the striker but when you put it into a good area anything can happen.

“The wind can catch it and it flies in or it can die a little and catch defenders out.

“ I thought they managed the game well second half, slowed the game down and wasted time when they needed to, but that's all part and parcel of football.

“When conditions are like this we have to make sure we stick to our beliefs in passing the ball around.

“When we played through Jay Matete in midfield and out wide to the wingbacks we looked a good team but we didn't get the balls into the box or to the strikers' feet to cause them problems. They defended well, I thought, but we didn't make it too difficult for them.”