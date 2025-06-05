Feast of football in ​Luca’s Lytham spectacular for players with disabilities

​​The 14th Lytham Football Tournament for players with disabilities was organised as always by Luca Lanzani.

Having been successfully staged at AKS for the first time last year, this national event for players aged 16 and over returned to the Lytham school over the latest bank holiday weekend.

Some 27 teams arrived from up and down the UK – from as far afield as Cornwall and Scotland.

The Fleetwood Town team that competed in the Lytham Football Tournament 2026

The Fylde coast was represented by a team from Fleetwood Town.

The teams were divided into five separate competitions, based on ability, with group games in the morning followed by quarter-finals, semis and finals in the afternoon.

The players defied strong winds to stage some excellent matches throughout the day.

The five winners were Dumbarton B, ISF Hadrian, North West Lions, Skem Men A and UPFC Focus.

However, as this event is all about inclusion, every player received a trophy and not only the winners.

Luca wishes to thank Daniel Atkinson for providing all these trophies, Lytham Round Table for their generous donation and McDonald's for supplying free refreshments throughout the day.

Luca is determined to see the competition keep growing and said: “I should also thanks Lytham Recycling Centre for helping me to give new life to old cups and trophies.

“I am already planning the 15th edition of this tournament and am hoping to have European teams in 2026 to make this an international event.”