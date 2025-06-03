Nick Kennedy's fundraising effort for England's Physical Disability Rugby League team will see him cycle the length of the country

Blackpool-born Nick Kennedy is going the extra mile – or 650 – to help England’s Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) team defend their world title in Australia.

The Castleford Tigers centre, a proud member of the England team crowned world champions in 2022, is aiming to raise at least £2,500 to help the current squad contest next year’s World Cup Down Under.

This Saturday, June 7, the 37-year-old will set off from Berwick-upon-Tweed to cycle the length of the country to Lizard Point in Cornwall, stopping off at Rugby Football League headquarters in Manchester.

Nick, who lost his right arm in a road accident, will also pause on his journey to climb England’s highest mountain – Scafell Pike – and swim its longest river, Windermere.

Nick Kennedy was a member of the England Physical Disability Rugby League team crowned world champions in 2022

Castleford captain Nick aims to complete this cycling, climbing and swimming challenge in 12 days and told The Gazette: “I’m calling it ‘TRi/Y for England’, combining the ‘tri’ of triathlon with the ‘try’ of rugby.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be named in every England team since the last World Cup.

“We have an international away to Wales in July, then the squad for Australia will be named at the end of the season.

Nick Kennedy aims to raise at least £2,500 to help England's Physical Disability Rugby League team contest next year's World Cup Down Under.

“The RFL did contribute a good amount to our last World Cup campaign, and they will again, but there will always be a need for individual contributions and fundraising – and Australia’s a bit further than Warrington!

“Rugby league is played in a lot of deprived areas and we wouldn’t want any players to miss out because they are worried about funding.”

Besides addressing this issue, Nick also hopes his endurance feat will raise the profile of a sport he says has “transformed my life” since he started playing in 2018.

He says of PDRL, a version of rugby league for players with a range of physical disabilities: “It’s given me the chance to play competitive sport again and to represent my country – a dream I never thought would come true. It’s also helped me through some of the toughest times in my life.

“A lot of people still haven’t heard of PDRL. It’s important to get the word around so people can have a similar experience to me.

“This sport isn’t just for people who want to push for an England shirt; dads play with their sons and daughters.

“For people who just want to get out and into a group, the camaraderie is lovely. We really have something fantastic.”

Now based in West Yorkshire, Nick has never lost touch with his Blackpool roots and aims to be back soon.

He explained: “Cas were grand finalists last year and, this year, the final is in Blackpool.

“It’s at Common Edge, where I often played football as a child with Bispham JFF in the Blackpool Youth League.

“My dad Tom still lives near the BJFF base at Bispham Gala Field.”

You can follow Nick’s progress on Instagram at @Who_Needs_Two_Arms and donations are welcome at justgiving.com (search for Tri-Y for England).