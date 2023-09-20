Reading will head into Saturday’s game against Blackpool with a spring in their step following a huge victory in the EFL Trophy.

The Royals claimed their biggest win in 122 years, as they overcame Exeter City 9-0 at St James Park.

Paul Mukairu and Dom Ballard both claimed braces against Gary Caldwell’s side.

Tom McIntyre, Ben Elliott, Taylan Harris and Caylan Vickers were also on the scoresheet as well, while there was also an own goal from Zak Jules.

Blackpool take on Reading at Bloomfield Road this weekend (Photographer Stephen White/CameraSport)

Reading’s next outing comes against the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s side remain unbeaten at home so far this campaign, but head into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Wycombe Wanderers.

Some Royals fans have all made the same joke following their victory over Exeter.

One wrote: “So one nil to Blackpool this weekend?”

Another also stated: “Blackpool 1-0 Reading on Saturday.”