News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Exeter City 0-9 Reading: Blackpool's weekend opponents produce huge win ahead of their trip to Bloomfield Road

Reading will head into Saturday’s game against Blackpool with a spring in their step following a huge victory in the EFL Trophy.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Royals claimed their biggest win in 122 years, as they overcame Exeter City 9-0 at St James Park.

Paul Mukairu and Dom Ballard both claimed braces against Gary Caldwell’s side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom McIntyre, Ben Elliott, Taylan Harris and Caylan Vickers were also on the scoresheet as well, while there was also an own goal from Zak Jules.

Most Popular
Blackpool take on Reading at Bloomfield Road this weekend (Photographer Stephen White/CameraSport)Blackpool take on Reading at Bloomfield Road this weekend (Photographer Stephen White/CameraSport)
Blackpool take on Reading at Bloomfield Road this weekend (Photographer Stephen White/CameraSport)
Read More
Blackpool's tough start to the season in front of goal- and what the stats say

Reading’s next outing comes against the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s side remain unbeaten at home so far this campaign, but head into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Wycombe Wanderers.

Some Royals fans have all made the same joke following their victory over Exeter.

One wrote: “So one nil to Blackpool this weekend?”

Another also stated: “Blackpool 1-0 Reading on Saturday.”

While a third posted: “So 1-0 loss to Blackpool still on then lads?”

Related topics:ReadingBlackpool