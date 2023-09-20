Exeter City 0-9 Reading: Blackpool's weekend opponents produce huge win ahead of their trip to Bloomfield Road
The Royals claimed their biggest win in 122 years, as they overcame Exeter City 9-0 at St James Park.
Paul Mukairu and Dom Ballard both claimed braces against Gary Caldwell’s side.
Tom McIntyre, Ben Elliott, Taylan Harris and Caylan Vickers were also on the scoresheet as well, while there was also an own goal from Zak Jules.
Reading’s next outing comes against the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road.
Neil Critchley’s side remain unbeaten at home so far this campaign, but head into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Wycombe Wanderers.
Some Royals fans have all made the same joke following their victory over Exeter.
One wrote: “So one nil to Blackpool this weekend?”
Another also stated: “Blackpool 1-0 Reading on Saturday.”
While a third posted: “So 1-0 loss to Blackpool still on then lads?”