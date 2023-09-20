Blackpool's tough start to the season in front of goal- and what the stats say

Blackpool have struggled to find the back of the net so far this season.

In their opening seven League One games, Neil Critchley’s side have only managed four goals.

Only three teams in the division have managed less at the start of the current campaign.

Using data from SofaScore, we take a closer look at Blackpool’s attacking stats so far this season:

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Blackpool’s current average of goals per game is 0.6, with 1.6 big chances and 1.1 missed.

All four of their strikes have come inside the box, after a total of 61 attempts.

Meanwhile, they have also had 27 shots from outside the area.

Shayne Lavery leads the Seasiders’ scoring charts after claiming a brace in the 2-0 win over Burton Albion on the opening day.

Jordan Rhodes has looked lively since arriving on loan from Huddersfield, and scored the opening goal of the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic- with Kenny Dougall getting the other.

He is proving to be a handful for defences, and should be able to add plenty more to his tally this season.

The 33-year-old is currently averaging 4.7 shots per game.

Before his injury Lavery was managing 2.8, while Beesley has only recorded 1.6.

Testing goalkeepers is also key.

For average shots on target, Rhodes has 1.3, Lavery has 1.0 and Beesley has 0.6, with the former of the three missing four big chances since arriving.

Creativity behind the striker is a big thing, with CJ Hamilton, Albie Morgan and Matty Virtue being the only players to register assists.

More is required from both the wide areas and the midfield to provide the strikers with clearer opportunities.

In terms of big chances created, Owen Dale has managed two, but no one else has more than one, with 1.6 being the highest average for key passes per game.

On average Blackpool have had 53.4 percent of the ball so far this season, but they’ve not been able to make the most of that possession.