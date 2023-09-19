Former Blackpool winger Demetri Mitchell took part in a X Q&A at the weekend.

The 26-year-old, who is currently with Exeter, answered a range of questions.

One fan asked the ex-Manchester United youngster to name the top three coaches he has played under.

Responding to the query, Mitchell wrote: “I’ll give you the top three in no particular order.

Demetri Mitchell (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"(Gary) Caldwell, (Neil) Critchley, Kieran McKenna.

"Only had McKenna for training really but could see from the sessions how good he was.

"(Shaun) Maloney was also very good but only worked for a few weeks with him.”

Mitchell spent two seasons at Bloomfield Road between 2020 and 2022, following a successful trial with the club.

In 53 games he scored one goal and assisted five.

Seasiders fans were among those to take the opportunity to ask him a question on social media.

One wrote: “Did you enjoy your time at Blackpool?”

With Mitchell responding: “Yeah bro.”

He also selected the 2021 League One Play-Off final at the best game he played in for the Tangerines, and named Jerry Yates as the best character he’s shared a dressing room with.

When asked to pick the best player he played with at Bloomfield Road, he stated: “Josh Bowler. Nicked by place in the team as well. Top player!”

Meanwhile, when pressed on if he would return to the Seasiders if the opportunity presented itself, he wrote: “I enjoyed my time at Blackpool but I’m happy right now mate. Playing some good football and the team collectively.”

Mitchell spent time with Hibernian after leaving the Tangerines, before joining Exeter back in January.

In 25 games for the Grecians, he has scored four goals and assisted five.

So far this season, he has found the back of the net on two occasions in League One, with Exeter sitting top of the table.

As part of the X Q&A, one supporter asked Mitchell what goals he wanted to achieve by the end of his playing career.