Niggling injuries, managers getting sacked just when they’d realised his potential - it’s a story not uncommon in a professional game that can be very cruel on those chasing glory.

But Caton isn’t bitter and has now taken a different path to success by spearheading his own company and looking for opportunities in the business world.

Sourcing and selling luxury second-hand cars through Instagram is his current passion, as well as trying to help Northern Premier League side Nantwich Town avoid relegation.

James Caton (Credit: Chris Vaughan/CameraSport)

He said: “Football is an industry where if you’re at the top of your trade and doing well, it’s fine.

“But it’s all about opinion, not necessarily talent, and you need the right opportunity. Managers can get fired or you can get injured at the wrong time.

“You’ve got to focus on what you can control every day.”

Caton, 29, began his football career in the youth ranks at Bolton Wanderers, where he added a BTEC diploma to his 15 GCSEs.

“I was always pushed by my parents to do well at school,” he said. “Those qualifications meant I earned enough UCAS points to do a degree.”

At 18 he signed professional terms at Bloomfield Road, making his debut and scoring his first goal in a Keith Southern's testimonial against Everton.

Even though he made his Championship bow against Watford, the big breakthrough didn’t come and he headed to Accrington for some game time in his second season.

Two games into his spell at the Crown Ground Caton pulled his hamstring, leading to a spell on the sidelines.

Back at Blackpool and fit again, he won rave reviews from the manager Paul Ince.

“He told me I was going to play every game and as a 19-year-old lad I was buzzing,” said Caton, “but he was sacked the next week.

“That shows the reality of football. It’s a very challenging industry to be in and it’s not always about how good you are or how hard you work.”

Since then he’s laced up his boots for a range of clubs including Lincoln City, Darlington and Dover Athletic.

He’s also managed to gain a degree in Football Coaching and Management through UCFB, which is based at Manchester City’s Etihad Campus, thanks to those UCAS points.

But while securing three points on a Saturday is still important, it’s not his only passion.

He explained: “When I left Dover it was a tough time as there weren’t any offers coming in.

“I finally got a two-year deal at Darlington, but I wasn’t on the same kind of money.

“I had dropped from the Championship to League Two in a couple of years due to uncontrollable factors and I didn’t just want to spend my spare time going to the gym and watching Netflix.

“A friend of mine was working with a car company and I got involved with that, learning the tricks of the trade.

“I’ve always been good on Instagram and had created decent networks, so I built up an Instagram page for the car dealership.

“It’s grown from there and I now have my own limited company, working with car dealerships to sell motors through social media.

“We have sold cars to a wide range of clients including Premier League footballers, rugby internationals, Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing stars.

“My page, @carsjamesvip45, now has more than 60,000 followers. I’ve been doing it for six years and alongside football it has become just as important to my life.

“It’s put me in a position now where I don’t have the pressure of having to rush into picking a club to play for to earn a living, I can look at doing it purely for what is right for my enjoyment.”

So does he look back on a career of what might have been?

“I feel I’ve been quite unlucky,” said Caton. “I was always the first in and last out at training, and had a really good attitude. I have a high level of ability but you can’t control some things.

“That’s why it’s worth having other strings to your bow - be it a business or education - in case things don’t work out.

“Most of the lads in the dressing room are not too aware of what goes on off the pitch. They are just so focused on getting to where they want to in the game.

“But when players get to their late 20s and early 30s, that’s when they start considering what comes next.

“Most of the time they apply to do their coaching badges so they can stay in football.

“For me a football job isn’t really on the radar, but I am in the midst of taking my UEFA B badges in case that changes as I would never say never.

“The great thing about running a business through Instagram is the freedom to work anywhere in the world.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love football and it has consumed my life for well over 20 years. But I just want to stay on the playing side as long as possible while I continue to build my company.”

James has linked up with specialist accountancy firm Kyzen Sports, founded by his former team-mate Jack Mackreth, for advice on the financial side of his business.

Mackreth said: “We’ve worked with James for a few years and it is great to see him doing so well off the pitch.

“We speak to professional players who have not kept track of their finances or who haven’t thought about what comes next when their football careers are over.

“James is a great example of someone who sees the bigger picture and has prepared for the future.