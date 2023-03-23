The fullback made his return to action last month after a spell on the sidelines, and has been building up his fitness since.

Gabriel admits the Seasiders have lacked confidence at times this season, but states there’s plenty of competition in the squad with everyone pulling in the same direction.

“It’s been a long time but it’s nice to be out there and hopefully I can help the team get some more points,” he said.

Blackpool's Jordan Gabriel (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“It’s been difficult (finding that match sharpness) but being able to play and get minutes now is what you want.

“Everything matters. We want to perform to the best of our abilities but sometimes the confidence isn’t there.

“The way we might want to play might not be as it can be in certain games, so it’s just about adapting to win games of football and that’s what we need to do.

“It’s so nice to be back and with the fans the way they are, it’s a massive lift to have them week in, week out. It helps massively.

“I’ve always said competition is healthy, it’s important.

“Everyone wants to play. Not everyone can but we’ve got a good squad where everyone wants to push each other and get the best out of each other.

“Look at Dom (Thompson). He started then the next week he wasn’t in the squad, but then he came back in and has been unbelievable.

“It’s the same case for everyone. You might not be in the team one week but you’ll always have your part to play.

“We’ve got a good squad around us and everyone wants to play and do well.”

Gabriel says he is enjoying working alongside Josh Bowler again.

The winger left the Seasiders to join Nottingham Forest in the summer but returned to Bloomfield Road on loan back in January.

“He has changed,” Gabriel added.

“He came back and smashed me in training! But I told him I enjoy it, I told him to put tackles in.

“Going forward, he’s unbelievable. One of the best. But that defensive side, he’s working on it.