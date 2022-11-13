Fresh from Wednesday’s impressive 3-2 win over Charnock Richard, Gate met an Emley team unbeaten in 19 games.

Gate began well, James Boyd firing just wide from a narrow angle, before Nathan Bartram sent a free-kick into the wall.

They stayed on top, taking a deserved lead on 20 minutes as Chris Webster drove forward and released Nathan Cliffe.

Ryan Riley (left) was one of Squires Gate's scorers from the spot Picture: Ian Moore

His cross was deflected into the path of Boyd and he volleyed home clinically.

At the other end, Gate keeper Nathan Pennington was twice called into action before the half-hour, but the hosts levelled on the stroke of half-time.

An inswinging corner was headed in at the back post by Sam Pashley despite Gate’s appeals for a foul on Pennington.

The second half began in quieter fashion, though Pennington made two excellent saves to keep the game level.

Another good stop followed before Pennington made his best save of the game late on, parrying away a close-range attempt.

With the score 1-1 at full-time, it went to penalties with Boyd and Ryan Riley scoring Gate’s first two.

A Pennington save saw Gate 2-1 up, only for Cliffe’s effort to be tipped onto the bar before Emley levelled at 2-2.

Harrison Webster restored Gate’s lead and, after Pennington saved again, Bartram fired them into the next round.

That takes place on Saturday, December 3 with the draw held at 1pm on Monday.