Among seven changes made by boss Luke Evans, Ryan Moore returned to give Gate the lead after just three minutes, striking superbly over the keeper.

Nathan Pennington tipped over Carl Grimshaw’s volley at the other end and Gate doubled their lead on 25 minutes, Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid driving into the box before Theo Ball shot into the far corner.

Squires Gate celebrate Olly Hesford's (front left) winner against Charnock Richard Picture: IAN MOORE

Grimshaw gave the visitors hope just before half-time, scoring his 500th goal for the club after a corner was half-cleared.

Harrison Webster conceded a penalty just three minutes into the second half and although Pennington saved Grimshaw’s spot-kick, the striker netted the rebound for goal 501.

Nathan Cliffe went close and the visitors had chances before the crucial late introduction of Hesford, who crossed to the back post only for a top save to deny Cliffe.

The same two combined for the winner four minutes into stoppage time, Hesford scoring his first goal for the team after Cliffe’s effort was parried.

Gate head to West Yorkshire tomorrow to face Emley in the second round of the FA Vase.