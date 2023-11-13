Ex-Man Utd prodigy lists Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest star as 'top' player after Blackpool spell
He now plays for Cardiff City - but one former Blackpool star has earned praise from one of his ex-teammates.
Former Blackpool star Demetri Mitchell has revealed his choice on the best player he played alongside at Bloomfield Road. The 26-year-old was a Tangerines player from 2020 to 2022, before joining Hibernian for an undisclosed fee in the January transfer window.
He made 53 appearances during his time at the club, translating to a season-and-a-quarter, and so he'll have played alongside several players. Mitchell - who has deservedly earned plaudits for his engagement with football fans - posted on social media the best players he's played alongside since leaving Manchester United, and for his time at Blackpool he has chosen Josh Bowler.
He said in a tweet: "1 player I thought was top at every club I've been at after united. Blackpool: Josh Bowler. Hearts: Kyle Lafferty. Hibernian: Elie Youan. Exeter: Jay Stansfield."
Bowler was a popular figure during his time in Lancashire, and had two separate spells with Blackpool. He had a stellar first campaign with seven goals and three assists, and his stay was later extended.
Nottingham Forest recognised his form and bought him for a reported £2.3m in September 2022, however he was quickly loaned out to Olympiacos, before rejoining Blackpool in January this year. He got four goals and two assists in 25 games but could not stop Blackpool from being relegated, and now he's at Cardiff City.
Bowler has got two goals and an assist in nine games for the Bluebirds, and netted in the 3-2 defeat to Norwich City at the weekend. As for Mitchell, he suffered a cruel season ending injury last month against Middlesbrough. He damaged his anterior cruciate ligament, and that has put an end to his 2023/24 campaign.