One of Blackpool's out-on-loan players could return to the club in January - and in the last few weeks has hit top form.

Rob Apter (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley hopes that Rob Apter's resurgence at Tranmere Rovers can continue after earning rave reviews in the last few weeks.

The young midfielder is out on loan in League Two with Tranmere until at least January, and there will be a decision to be made come the New Year. He found first-team minutes hard to come by during the first part of his loan, but has grown in confidence over the last few weeks with a string of good performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apter hadn't started a league game for Tranmere until the end of October, but has now started Tranmere's last three matches in all competitions. He has witnessed a manager sacking, with Ian Dawes the man who brought him to the club dismissed, and replaced by interim boss Nigel Adkins, who has since given him a new lease of life at Brunton Park.

"When Rob first went to Tranmere, it was a difficult period for him," said Critchley last Thursday when asked to review Apter's time spent away from the club so far.

"The manager who took him got sacked very quickly after that unfortunately. Rob has had to be patient. He was in the squads, on the bench and getting few minutes. He's shown perseverance and that's what Rob has got."

Read More Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley pays tribute to Ian Evatt as Bolton Wanderers prediction made

He has had several loan spells away from Bloomfield Road, including spells at Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United. Tranmere is his first Football League loan however, and so far he's made 12 appearances in all competitions. In total he's made five starts, and come off of the bench seven times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apter in the last fortnight has scored in the FA Cup, meaning he is now cup-tied should the Tangerines make the third round, and was also named man-of-the-match following his role in the 3-0 win against Forest Green Rovers at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad