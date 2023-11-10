Ian Evatt is highly thought of amongst the Blackpool fans. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Neil Critchley has paid testament to Ian Evatt’s spell at Blackpool as a player ahead of their meeting with Bolton Wanderers.

Evatt is regarded as a Tangerines hero, having been part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway in 2010. He made 254 appearances over seven seasons, and went from playing in League One to being ever present in the top-flight of English football.

The 41-year-old is now in charge of Bolton Wanderers, has never managed against Blackpool since taking to management in 2018. It’s funny how football works out that Evatt will come up against his former side, and that he and his in-form side are one of the obstacles in the way of the club he holds so dear to his heart.

“It can happen in football, because football takes you on many different routes,” admitted Critchley.

“Your journey’s are so different and Ian is obviously doing a really good job at Bolton now. He played in a really successful period in Blackpool’s history.

“Quite rightly he’ll be fondly remembered for that moment in time, but when we come up against each other on Saturday we’re now rivals and we’re now trying to take three points off of each other.”

Bolton Wanderers are third in the League One standings, and there are a whole eight points separating them and Blackpool. The hosts are in form and have won their last five league matches, with just one defeat in ten games and eight victories.

Blackpool will take an impressive following of more than 4,000 fans to the Toughsheet Community Stadium and are hoping to witness a rare away win in Greater Manchester. It's been 37-years since Blackpool won an away match in Bolton, and if they are to show that they can mix it with the teams who share the same aspirations as them this season then a positive result is a must.

Critchley added: “We know it’s going to be a tough game away from home. We’re going to have a big following there and it should be a great atmosphere. Hopefully it has got the makings of a great game.

"It's good to go up against the best teams in the league and see where you're at. So far we have more than matched those teams at the top end of the league. Bolton is as tough a test as you get away from home particularly with the form that they're in.

"We know that we are going to have to be right at it and at our a-game. If we are then we know then we can certainly cause Bolton some problems, so it's got the makings of a great game. It's got a good following and a good crowd, and a good atmosphere. These are the games you want to be involved in as a coach and as a player.

"I think that they’re a really good team and that they’ve improved year-on-year. They’ve shown progress on-and-off the pitch from being in a tough period. They have a clear way of playing and it is consistent.

"It’s testament to Ian and the job that he has done there with that group of players. You can see they’ve got a good understanding of who they want to be and how they try to play.