Danny Philliskirk on AFC Fylde FA Cup tie at Congleton: We're used to being favourites and unpopular

It's 13 years since the Coasters left that level behind but veteran midfielder Danny Philliskirk says that in some ways little has changed – Fylde are still the team all their opponents want to beat.

The 12.30 kick-off in the third qualifying round can be watched live via the BBC's website and red button service as the mid-table Cheshire club from the NWCFL premier division bid to shock a team from three levels above.

Fylde's Nick Haughton made it six goals in three games with a pair against Spennymoor Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

But the Coasters, a full-time club in the largely part-time National League North, are used to being the big fish which others seek to get their hooks into, just as they were on climbing out of the NWC competition in their first season as AFC Fylde in 2008/09.

And ahead of Andy Taylor’s first game as Fylde’s temporary manager, following the resignation of James Rowe, midfielder Philliskirk said: “We know Congleton will be up for it. They are the underdogs with nothing to lose … but most teams say that in our league.

“We're the team everyone wants to beat. We're not very well liked and it gives us a bit more of an edge, I suppose.

I've been here four or five seasons and I don't think anyone ever liked us, so it gives us that extra bit of motivation to prove people wrong in a way.

“We won't underestimate Congleton. They have got this far for a reason but we'll be professional in the way we go about things.

“We'll fully prepare for a tough game on a different type of pitch but we'll go there fully focused to do the job.”

Ex-Blackpool forward Philliskirk was speaking after Tuesday's 2-2 home draw with Spennymoor Town, which left Fylde fourth and just a point behind leaders Kings Lynn Town.

The league's nine-goal top scorer Nick Haughton netted his third successive brace as the Coasters came back from two goals down to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games.

Philliskirk said: “It was a little bit mad. In the first half we were probably the better team. Haughts got in a couple of really good areas around the box and on another day he can score there.

“They weren't clear-cut chances but we didn't work the keeper enough. Usually when it's Nick in those positions he'll put them in the top corner, but if he continues scoring two a game I'm sure we'll win more than we draw.

“We found ourselves 2-0 down with 20 minutes to go. We know we weren't great and we need to be better.”

But when their best form is deserting them, Philliskirk says one quality can always pull Fylde through.

“What we have got is a really good team spirit,” he says. “The players, the staff and the lads who aren't involved all have that togetherness and I think that helped us to get back into the game.

“We have some good characters in that dressing room, with experience and some young talent too.

“Keenan Patten was brilliant when he came on, and Tom Walker and Jordan Cranston changed the game.