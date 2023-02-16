Head coach James Mallett has been named interim boss and the Coasters will seek a permanent appointment ahead of next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Manchester City and Everton forward Young, 32, has been involved with Fylde since 2016 and became manager in the summer, having shared the responsibility with Kim Turner as the team finished third last season.

Danielle Young (right) last season with co-manager Kim Turner Picture: AFC FYLDE

After a solid first half to the current campaign, which saw Fylde reach the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup, a sudden downturn of form has brought four successive defeats.

After starting 2023 with victory away to then leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fylde suffered a shock 12-1 home defeat by Nottingham Forest, then exited the FA Cup and National Plate against Aston Villa and Leeds United respectively before a 3-0 loss at home to Derby County last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement reads: “Having reluctantly accepted Danielle’s decision, the club would like to place on record their sincere appreciation of the professionalism and commitment that Danielle has brought to the role during her two-year tenure and to acknowledge the positive impact that she has had on the development of the Women’s team.”