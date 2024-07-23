Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Harry Davis and Taelor O’Kane secured AFC Fylde a 2-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Tuesday night.

Fylde bounced back from their first pre-season defeat by Wigan Athletic to get the better of National League North hosts at Tameside Stadium.

New signing Lincoln McFayden took the corner which led to Fylde's opener after only two minutes.

Harry Davis scored for Fylde in the opening moments at Curzon Ashton Photo: STEVE MCLELLAN

The ball was cleared as far as a trialist, who crossed for the marked Davis to strike powerfully into the roof of the net.

Fylde goalkeeper Theo Richardson was forced into action minutes later, dropping down to his right to save from Isaac Buckley-Ricketts.

Fylde had more chances as Charlie Jolley saw an effort charged down and Jack Morris' strike was pushed away by keeper Bobby Jones for a corner, from which Davis glanced an effort over.

It remained 1-0 at half-time and Fylde continued to create chances after the restart, a trialist almost converting Jon Ustabasi's low cross.

Richardson saved well from Buckley-Ricketts on the hour but Fylde doubled their lead on 72 minutes. The assist again came from a trialist, O'Kane sticking out a boot to convert the cross.

Substitute Nick Haughton saw his 25-yard free-kick fly just over as Fylde saw out the win ahead of League Two Tranmere Rovers' visit to Mill Farm on Saturday.