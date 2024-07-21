AFC Fylde 0, Wigan Athletic 4: Latics condemn Coasters to first loss of pre-season

AFC Fylde boss Chris Beech

​AFC Fylde suffered their first defeat of pre-season, losing 4-0 to Wigan Athletic at Mill Farm on Saturday afternoon.

​Goals from Thelo Aasgaard (2), Jonny Smith and Dion Rankine saw the Coasters beaten at home against the League One outfit.

Wigan were in front inside two minutes. After good build-up play, Matt Smith dinked a pass over the Coasters defence for Aasgaard to run onto and hit his strike low beyond Theo Richardson into the bottom left-corner.

Nick Haughton struck an effort which narrowly went over Sam Tickle’s crossbar.

Ustabasi then arrowed a right-footed shot from a tight angle, but it was charged down by Steven Sessegnon, with Jolley and Ormerod lurking in the box.

Wigan’s second goal came on 32 minutes after Smith’s drive from 25-yards which found Richardson’s bottom right corner.

The Latics’ third came just two minutes following the restart, with Aasgaard heading a pinpoint cross into the box past Richardson, finding the bottom left-corner.

Shaun Maloney’s visitors added a fourth after 54 minutes. Leo Green found his way into the box after a run from the left, his cross was pushed into Rankine’s path by Richardson, taking a touch and curling an effort which crashed into the top right-corner off the crossbar.

The Coasters went close to pulling one back when Davis bent a right-footed attempt wide of Tickle’s right-post.