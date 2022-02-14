Cup clashes beat weather for Fylde coast amateur clubs

Dejay Delacruz’s seventh-minute goal for Blackpool still separated the teams at half-time, though they doubled their advantage within two minutes of the restart through Kian Makepiece.

Thornton were level by the 70-minute mark courtesy of Adam Heaney and Daniel Stoney to set up a thrilling finale which saw Carl Eastwood clinch Wrens’ win from the spot in the 90th minute.

Division two club Freckleton are out of the Challenge Cup, beaten 3-2 at home by Kendal United.

The wet weather took its toll on the league programme and Lytham Town were the only Fylde coast club in premier division action.

They lost 3-0 away to Fulwood Amateurs, who go second in the top flight. Fulwood still trail Thornton Cleveleys by 14 points but have four games in hand.

Most matches went ahead for Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance teams, including those in the last 16 of the Sunday Trophy, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Fylde Coast Football gave a good account of themselves against premier division leaders Highfield Social in the trophy but bowed out 8-2.

There were upsets, though, particularly division 2A club Spen Dyke’s 4-2 win over AFC Mina of the premier. AFC Broadwater, also of 2A, beat West Coast Sports of division one 5-3.

Premier club Mavricks were taken to penalties by division one leaders Armfield but won through after a 3-3 draw. Also through on spot-kicks are Trilanco, who won the all-2A shoot-out with Thornton Wanderers 9-8 after a 3-3 draw.

Fleetwood FC cruised into the quarter-finals 12-1 against Golden Eagle.

The only premier division match saw Blackpool JD South record their first win of the year, 6-3 against Foxhall.

In-form Unity Rangers edged a very entertaining division one match against Blackpool Town 5-4, and Belle Vue came from behind to beat Highfield 6-2 in division 2A.