Danny Ormerod was thrilled after his first goal of the season for AFC Fylde earned them a point last weekend.

The 18-year-old came off the bench and netted in stoppage time as the Coasters drew 2-2 with Eastleigh at Mill Farm.

Having broken through last season, scoring seven times, Ormerod dropped into the National League North last month with three goals in six matches on loan at Chorley.

He said: “There’s no better feeling than a last-minute goal. We’d have loved the three points but we’ll take a point.

Danny Ormerod netted AFC Fylde's weekend equaliser Picture: AFC Fylde

“I really enjoyed it at Chorley. I’ve not played as much as I’d like to here and I need to get my confidence back up – and I did that at Chorley.

“I’ve not played as much as I’d like since I’ve come back but I really needed that goal and I’m buzzing with it.

“I need to get playing more and the goals will come. I know I can do it but they’ll definitely come now.”

Fylde head coach Kevin Phillips was equally as pleased, adding: “I’m delighted. He’s a young kid, everyone forgets that.

“He’s still learning the game and he’s still very raw but he was in the right place at the right time.

“We’ve had so many set-plays in the last few weeks and we should be doing better, so there was no better time for Danny to step up and you could see the elation on his face.

"I brought him back from loan, having scored three goals, and he hasn’t quite been able to recreate that, so I’m absolutely delighted for him and for everyone at the club.”