AFC Fylde 2 Ebbsfleet United 0: Vital victory lifts Coasters out of drop zone

​AFC Fylde made a much-needed return to winning ways in the National League with a 2-0 victory over bottom club Ebbsfleet United at Mill Farm on Tuesday.

Charlie Jolley and Jon Ustabasi scored the second-half goals which lifted the Coasters out of the relegation zone.

Nick Haughton almost got Kevin Phillips’ side off to a perfect start following a mazy run. The midfielder’s shot took a deflection and crashed against the crossbar.

​Jon Ustabasi seals the points with the Coasters' second goal against Ebbsfleet United Photo: AFC FYLDE

The Kent visitors have managed one win all season but missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring midway through the first half, when Josh Wright blazed over from point-blank range.

Tyler Cordner then tried his luck from a set-piece but the shot was scooped up by Fylde keeper Ben Winterbottom.

The second half began with controversy as Jolley was brought down on the edge of the penalty area. The forward looked to creep into the box but the decision of referee Michael Crusham was a free-kick just outside.

Haughton took the resulting set-piece and forced a good save from former Norwich City goalkeeper Dylan Berry.

The deadlock was broken on 56 minutes by Jolley, who was also on target three days earlier in the FA Trophy exit against Kidderminster Harriers.

After good work in midfield, Fylde found Jolley and he turned expertly before picking his spot in the top corner.

Jolley almost had his second moments later, when he got on the end of Max Bardell’s excellent cross but his header cannoned off the bar.

Jon Ustabasi gave the Coasters vital breathing space by doubling their lead on 71 minutes.

His clinical left-footed strike into the bottom corner sealed the win for the home side.

Burnley loan midfielder Will Hugill played the full 90 minutes and was named man of the match on his Fylde debut.

The win halted a three-match losing run in the league for Fylde and lifts them three places up the table to 18th ahead of Saturday’s home clash with mid-table Eastleigh.

Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell, Obi, Whelan, Evans, Mitchell, Hugill, Haughton (O’Kane 82), Ustabasi, Jolley (Ormerod 79), Roberts; Not used: Richardson, Gamble, McFayden, Massey, Riley