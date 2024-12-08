AFC Fylde exit FA Trophy in shoot-out agony

The Coasters were knocked out of the FA Trophy on Saturday after losing a penalty shoot-out to Kidderminster Harriers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Jolley and Nick Haughton scored in normal time to earn the Coasters a draw after coming behind from 2-0 down, but it was spot-kicks which saw Fylde exit the competition.

It was a quick start from the visitors who opened the scoring within five minutes as Amari Morgan-Smith curled home the opener from range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes later, Kidderminster then doubled their lead as Ash Hemmings broke through and slotted a second past Theo Richardson.

Charley Jolley pulls the trigger to score Fylde's first goal of the game (photo: Steve Mcllelan/AFC Fylde)

As the half-hour mark passed, Fylde had their first real chance, and took it, to get themselves back into the game.

Gavin Massey played an excellent outside-of-the-foot pass to Jolley, who cut inside and slotted home left-footed.

Whilst Fylde looked slightly more comfortable in defence, there wasn’t much more to report on an attacking front for the remainder of the half as the Coasters went in behind at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Phillips made a triple change at half-time with Haughton, Ethan Mitchell and Jon Ustabasi all introduced.

Haughton made an instant impact within five minutes of the second half. After showing some excellent footwork in the middle of the park to beat his man, the No.10 fed Bardell down the right, whose cross fell back to Haughton on the edge of the box and he picked out the bottom corner beautifully to draw the Coasters level.

As Tyler Roberts was also introduced to the proceedings, Joe Riley went close to putting Fylde ahead with a strike from distance which deflected just wide.

With ten minutes to play, Haughton struck a free kick from 40 yards, using the testing conditions which brought a smart save out of Christian Dibble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the scores still even, the contest required penalties to find a winner as neither side could be separated.

However, a miss from Haughton and two saved efforts from Riley and Mitchell respectively meant Kidderminster earned their place in the fourth round with Zak Brown scoring the decisive penalty.

AFC Fylde: Richardson, Gamble, Obi, Long (Ustabasi 45), Bardell, Riley, O’Kane (Mitchell 45) , McFayden, Jolley (Roberts 67), Massey (Zanzala 83), Ormerod (Haughton 45). Subs not used: Winterbottom, Hailwood