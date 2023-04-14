​After four months in the role, the Blackpool-born former Seasiders midfielder (and more recently Carlisle United manager) is proud of the club's progress and is determined to help the Coasters complete the final push back to the National League.

That destination looked to be within reach a week ago, when Fylde topped the table by five points.

Chris Beech aims to keeping everyone at AFC Fylde pulling in the same direction

However, Easter losses to Spennymoor Town and Kidderminster Harriers – their first back-to-back defeats under head coach Adam Murray – enabled title rivals King's Lynn Town to edge a point ahead.

Fylde have four to play and a game in hand, starting away to Boston United tomorrow, and no-one is more positive than Beech.

He told The Gazette: “When I arrived in November, the boys were around mid-table, so to be in the position we are is testament to all the work that has been done.

“Winning any league is very difficult, this one especially. There is only one automatic promotion place. It's not one of those leagues where you can have an average-to-good season and still be in contention. You have to do a lot of good things.

“We've had two good games against King's Lynn and taken four points, and we know what we are capable of when we are at our best, so we can attack these final four games.

“There will always be bumps in the road and there are no guarantees.

"But we have a great opportunity to win it with four games left.

"Each one of those games gets bigger and this challenge will be a new experience for some of the people here.”

That's where Chris' experience can help in a role he admits is still a work in progress.

He explained: “ I'm still not too sure what a director of football is. What I do know is that I have 33 years of football experience and I've done most jobs at football clubs apart from owning one.

“In this role, I have to understand everyone else's perspective and try to help, support and direct to make sure we stay on course with our objectives.

“I didn't jump at this role and I made it clear that I needed it to be interactive and game-related, rather than just suited up in the boardroom, because that's where my skill set is. It think you can adapt this role to make the best of it and I'm still developing it.

“The overall strategy is to get the club more aligned for success, which involves the way of playing, finance, investment and equipment.”

Murray also arrived in November and Beech is full of admiration for a head coach with whom he works closely.

Beech added: “Adam has done really well to galvanise the group and make them believe in a our process, which supports a positive environment.

“We are being tested now and Adam's ability not to get too high or low whatever the results is a great benefit to the club.

“All the staff have been brilliant in improving standards and we have to keep pushing it because I think there's room for enhancement.

“I have many discussions with Adam, who will often use me as a soundboard and it's important that he can do that.

“We just have to understand our way of playing, which Adam enhances, and trust our processes. We have been pretty consistent and have just hit this turbulent period.