AFC Fylde 0 Kidderminster Harriers 2: Second Easter defeat sees Coasters knocked off top

Facing Kidderminster for the fifth time this season, the Coasters weren’t their usual selves and fell behind to an Amari Morgan-Smith goal after only three minutes, the same player adding the second before half-time.

Adam Murray made three changes to the side beaten 2-1 at Spennymoor Town on Good Friday as Emeka Obi, Nick Haughton and Bartosz Cybulski came in for Pierce Bird, Luke Charman and Siya Ligendza.

Keeper Chris Neal pulled off some fine stops but couldn't save AFC Fylde from another defeat Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

But Fylde soon found themselves a goal down when a loose ball was pounced upon by Morgan-Smith, who broke free from Obi to lash a ferocious shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

The visitors were spurred on further as Joe Leesley was allowed time to drive forward and force keeper Chris Neal into a good stop with a swerving shot.

And it got worse for Fylde 10 minutes before the break, when they failed to deal with a corner from the right and Morgan-Smith headed his second from virtually on the goal-line.

The Coasters had to come out on the front foot for the second half and did just that as Haughton’s ball from the centre circle picked out half-time substitute Luke Charman, who burst into the box only to see his fierce shot parried away by Christian Dibble, getting down well at his near post.

Kidderminster still looked dangerous and Neal saved at the second attempt when former Fylde player Ash Hemmings cut in from the right to shoot.

Fylde were much the better side in the second half but couldn’t take their numerous chances, Haughton firing a 25-yard free-kick inches over.

Haughton went close again, his left-foot shot from the edge of the area deflected wide, as did Charman but the Kidderminster defence held firm.

Back-to-back Easter wins have seen King’s Lynn Town move a point ahead at the top, though Fylde still have a game in hand.

Fylde: Neal, Obi, Whitmore (Whitehead 46), Davis, Conlan, Barrett, Philliskirk, Hatfield (Charman 46), Rowley, Haughton, Cybulski (Delfouneso 61); Not used: Pike, Walker