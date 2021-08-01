Chester 3 Fleetwood Town 0: Lessons for Stephen Crainey's young side in Deva defeat

The Seals took an early on through Anthony Dudley at Deva Stadium, then James Hardy and Jude Oyibo added second-half strikes.

Dudley drove down the right and fired a low shot past Billy Crellin on seven minutes.

Chris Conn-Clarke was among the Fleetwood players who went close at Deva Stadium

Town had chances throughout, Cian Hayes shooting over before Barry Baggley's curling shot on the half-hour tested home keeper Louis Gray.

Former Fleetwood player George Glendon shot over for Chester as the half ended at 1-0.

Hardy doubled the lead early in the second period after Dudley had seized on a defensive error.

Fleetwood's Chris Conn-Clarke struck the roof of the net from 25 yards after good work by Sam Bird in midfield and Baggley twice forced saves out of Ray.

Chester's third wrapped up the win on 70 minues, substitute Oyibo cutting in from the right and finding the bottom left corner.

Fleetwood couldn't get the better of Gray as the keeper denied Conn-Clarke, who then saw his free-kick clear the crossbar.

Town development squad coach Stephen Crainey told the club website: “It was a good experience for the lads. There were loads of aspects of the game that I really like, especially on the ball but football is about being off it as well in terms of tracking runners and making contact with more physical players.

“We will keep working with this group every day as I want them to learn quickly because the faster those lessons get through the quicker the first-team opportunities may come."

Fleetwood's pre-season programme concludes with a game at home to Wrexham at Poolfoot Farm on Tuesday afternoon

Town XI: Crellin, Bird, Hayes (Wallace 77), Boyle, Wilson, Teale, Johnston, Thompson (Raffie 69), McMillan (Edwards 77), Baggley (Smith 77), Conn-Clarke.