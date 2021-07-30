Fleetwood Town 2-1 Leeds United: The Cod Army come from behind to beat Premier League side in final game

Jordan Rossiter in action during Fleetwood's 2-1 win over Leeds.

Simon Grayson's men overturned a first hald deficit to defeat a youthful Leeds side in their final pre-season game ahead of the League One season, with Marcelo Bielsa not in attendance on the Fylde coast.

Charlie Cresswell put the Whites ahead before second half goals from Shayden Morris and Ged Garner gave Fleetwood the win.

Town made their return to Highbury in front of their own fans for the first time in over 500 days against the Premier Leage side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both ends of the stand were packed out as both the Cod Army and the travelling Leeds fans made their presence known, with the latter also making their appreciation for Simon Grayson know too.

Town had the early chances, with Danny Andrew taking aim from a free kick on the right side and Max Clark following up a set piece of his own to fire over the bar.

The Whites responded through Stuart McKinstry who shot early from the right side on the volley, testing Alex Cairn's concentration as he reached to keep his effort out 10 minutes in.

The away side would take the lead 15 minutes later though, converting their possession into a goal but through a set piece.

A corner from the left headed in at the far post by skipper Charlie Cresswell.

United kept the pressure on going close four minutes later, Crysencio Summerville keeping the ball in on the left wing, checking inside and seeing his deflected shot just tipped onto the crossbar by Cairns who continued to look assured.

Max Dean also went close, a flowing an incisive move almost finished off by the no.9 who instead just pulled his effort wide of the post.

Town then grew more of a foothold in the contest and begun to cause their probelms.

Harrison Biggins had the first major chance after 35 minutes as Grayson's men moved efectively up the pitch with quick, first time passes leaving the midfielder with room just inside the Leeds box but he couldn't stay over his shot.

Just two minutes later Callum Camps was played through by captain Jordan Rossiter to bear down on goal, Town's no.10 couldn't seem to find the confidence to take the ball on properly and in the end his left footed effort failed to hit the target.

And just before the break Town could have had a third, Morris getting round the outside and pulling it back to Rossiter who didn't connect well with his shot from just six yards and it diverted past the far post.

The Cod Army drew level 10 mintues into the second half, Morris again showing his energy to close down Dani van dn Heuvel in the Leeds goal who had taken a touch. The winger dispossed him, taking a touch to round him and slotting into the vacant net.

It would take five minutes for the home side to take the lead, Morris again proving a problem as he got to the touchline, pulling the ball back for Rossiter. The Town skipper was felled and Garner took the responsibility, the 22-year-old confidently slotted his penalty into the bottom right corner.

The Cod Army continued to create, Garner and Anthony Pilkington both going close in quick succession. The former's overhead kick was saved before the latter's first involvement from the bench had him strike the crossbar with a header.

The visitors attempted to find a second goal of their own, with Cairns proving a tough man to beat.

In the end, Fleetwood remained largely untroubled as they saw the game out for the win as they gear up for Portsmouth in their opening League One fixture in eight days time.

Fleetwood starting XI: Cairns, Hill (Holgate, 61'), Clarke, Andrew, Halliday (Pilkington, 61'), Rossiter, Biggins, Clark, Morris (Trialist, 61'), Morton (Garner, 45'), Camps (Lane, 61').

Fleetwood subs not used: Crellin, Johnston, McMillan.

Leeds starting XI: Van Den Heuvel, Drameh, McCarron, Forshaw (Bate, 45'), Cresswell (Moore, 58'), Kenneh, Summerville, Jenkins, Dean, McKinstry, Miller (Poveda, 45').

Subs: Caprile, Bate, Allen, Moor, Poveda.