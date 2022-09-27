Charlie Adam discusses why so many of his former Blackpool teammates have gone into coaching

The former Seasiders midfielder has recently announced his retirement from playing, and is now currently helping out with Burnley’s U21s.

Keith Southern, Ian Evatt, Rob Edwards and Gary Taylor-Fletcher are among Adam’s ex-Blackpool teammates who have pursued coaching careers.

He said: “I just think that was the journey we went on and the type of people we were.

Charlie Adam (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were hungry to be successful and we had that drive to be the best we could be and that’s managed to be at the forefront of the lads getting coaching positions and into management.

“Everyone has taken different pathways and journeys, which is great as well.

"Everyone is learning and leaning on each other for different experiences.

“But the lads who are actually in full-time positions in management, they’ve done brilliant in their relatively short-term careers. That’s great for them and hopefully they can continue that over their careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Dobbie and Neal Eardley were also teammates of Adam during his stint with Blackpool, with the pair both now having coaching roles at Bloomfield Road.

“Because I’ve been involved with Burnley’s Under-23s over the last few months I’ve actually organised a few games against Blackpool, so I’ve taken on Dobbs’ team and he’s got some good players,” he added.

“Eards, I’ve not seen the Under-18s yet but it’s good for him to get into coaching and get the opportunity, so it’s great to see these two lads in the club and it’s great the club are relying on players who have been inside the club and know what it’s all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad