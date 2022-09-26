The Seasiders currently sit 19th in the Championship table, with 11 points from their opening 10 games.

Appleton is aware of the competition in the division, but is hoping his side can build on their start to the campaign.

He said: “Middlesbrough and West Brom I expect to be in and around the top six and seven. Their season should kick on at some point.

Michael Appleton (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“I’ve said it before, there’s probably about 12 clubs who absolutely genuinely think they’re going to finish in the top six. Then there’s about two or three within that top six who feel they should be finishing in the top two.

“There will be 12 other teams who want to finish as high as they can and we’re one of those 12 teams.

“The club did brilliantly in its first year getting 60 points and finishing 16th and if we better that this season, and that won’t be the aim, but if we do better that then that will be one hell of a season.

“Once we get to 15 or 20 games, we will have a better understanding of how the table and the season is going to pan out.

“There’s no doubt about it, we’ve done okay. But I still think there’s more to come from this group from a performance point of view.

“The break will give us time to restock a little bit and hopefully one or two of the lads that have been injured and out with suspension come back into the group and then we should hopefully have a reasonably clean bill of health for the Norwich game.”

Appleton says it’s been important for his team to play in a range of systems at the start of the campaign.

“It’s given us an opportunity to see how the players can adapt to different styles and formations,” he added.

“Over a longer period of time and in an ideal world, and that obviously depends on what players are fit and available, 4-3-3 will be the preferred option.

“But as it stands this minute I will pick the team that I think will pick up the points and win the games against the sides we face on a week-to-week basis.

“Ultimately you only have to look at the next two games and the type of teams we’re up against to know we have to be competitive and we have to have a good structure about us.