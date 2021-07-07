Chances at last for Fleetwood Town fans to watch their team live

Visiting fans are invited to buy tickets online from the Northern Premier League club, managed by former Fleetwood players Lee Fowler and Bobby Grant.

Town’s first home friendly will be against League Two Port Vale at their Poolfoot Farm training complex next Tuesday afternoon (1pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highbury prepares to welcome back football ... and supporters

A limited number of tickets will be available to Onward Card holders from today, with any remaining on general sale from Friday.

Following this week’s government announcements, Fleetwood plan to be operating at full capacity for the eagerly-awaited visit of Premier League club Leeds United on Friday, July 30.

Tickets for that friendly go on sale to Onward Card holders, at a discount rate, from Friday and will be on general sale from Monday next week.