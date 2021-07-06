Fleetwood Town's England teenager Josh Feeney signs for Aston Villa

The 16-year-old defender has been linked with a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Celtic, but Fleetwood announced Villa as winners of the race.

Feeney has captained England Under-16s and scored on his debut against Northern Ireland last month.

Josh Feeney has been linked with a host of top clubs

He did not play for the Fleetwood senior side but was an unused substitute before turning 16.

Feeney joined the academy at Highbury as a 12-year-old, having played junior football for BJFF.

A Fleetwood Town statement reads: “The 16-year-old became one of the hottest young properties outside of the Premier League last season with his incredible development in Town’s Under-18s and Under-23s.

“With a host of clubs watching him, Feeney not only captained the Three Lions but also scored on his debut before Villa made their move this week in a deal which will see Town benefit further should Feeney progress further in his career.

“Everyone at Fleetwood Town would like to wish Josh all the best for the future."