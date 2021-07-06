Fleetwood Town's England teenager Josh Feeney signs for Aston Villa
Fleetwood Town’s top teenage prospect Josh Feeney has joined Premier League club Aston Villa for a “substantial undisclosed fee”, the Highbury club has confirmed.
The 16-year-old defender has been linked with a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Celtic, but Fleetwood announced Villa as winners of the race.
Feeney has captained England Under-16s and scored on his debut against Northern Ireland last month.
He did not play for the Fleetwood senior side but was an unused substitute before turning 16.
Feeney joined the academy at Highbury as a 12-year-old, having played junior football for BJFF.
A Fleetwood Town statement reads: “The 16-year-old became one of the hottest young properties outside of the Premier League last season with his incredible development in Town’s Under-18s and Under-23s.
“With a host of clubs watching him, Feeney not only captained the Three Lions but also scored on his debut before Villa made their move this week in a deal which will see Town benefit further should Feeney progress further in his career.
“Everyone at Fleetwood Town would like to wish Josh all the best for the future."
