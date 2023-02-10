To catch up on their National League North fixtures, the Coasters are due to play on the next seven Tuesdays, starting next week at Kettering Town.

And with Easter to follow, they won't experience a full week between games again until the final fortnight of the season in the second half of April.

Adam Murray doesn't expect to enjoy another full week on the AFC Fylde training ground for more than two months Picture: Steve McLellan

Murray told The Gazette: “We've taken advantage of the last free week before we're into carnage time.

"We know it will be hectic but we've had a good build-up and we've put a lot of good work in on the training ground.”

That build-up could hardly have been better, Murray's side having won six of their seven games in 2023, drawing the other.

They may have been knocked off the top on Tuesday by Kings Lynn Town, who drew 2-2 at Spennymoor Town, but Fylde are behind on goal difference only and have a game in hand.

Murray accepts that 18 games in nine weeks will fully test his squad and the workload must be shared.

He added: “When we had the cancellations (brought about by the weather and Fylde's FA Cup run), we were aware we would have to rotate.

“We have a few coming back from injury we have to be careful with, and some we know are not at their best playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

"They are power players who are better playing one game a week, so it's a case of managing the squad.”

Even so, full-back Luke Burke has been allowed to join tomorrow's opponents on loan for the rest of the season.

Murray explained: “It's been frustrating for Luke because he was playing well for Buxton (on loan) before I arrived but Andy Taylor (now assistant boss) had to bring him back because of suspensions and injuries.

“He hasn't been able to force his way in here, so this enables him to get fit.

"We have a recall option (after 28 days) in case we need him for the final run-in.”

Burke has already made his Telford debut, playing the full 90 in Tuesday's draw with Farsley Celtic, but he is ineligible to face his parent club tomorrow.

Telford have won only one of their last 11 and were beaten 3-1 at Mill Farm in September but Murray warned: “Telford are fighting for their lives and these fixtures are always tricky.

