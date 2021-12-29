Burscough 0 Squires Gate 2: Luke Evans' side end year on a high

Gate scored in each half at the Community Ground, where captain Josh Westwood headed them in front shortly before half-time.

Dan Gray sealed victory from the penalty spot following a foul on Jacob Ridings.

Squires Gate have ended the year with impressive displays against three of the North West Counties League's top four sides

The victors gave a full debut to newly-signed forward Joel Mills.

Delighted manager Luke Evans said tweeted: “Numbers 1-16 listened and carried out their jobs very well. A very professional performance against a good Burscough side.”

Gate have closed 2021 in encouraging style with matches against three of the premier division’s top four clubs. Before beating Burscough they held Charnock Richard to a 1-1 draw and were narrowly beaten 1-0 away to leaders Macclesfield.

Tuesday’s victory lifted Evans’ side three places to 14th.

They overtook AFC Liverpool, who are Gate’s next opponents in Merseyside on January 8.

Liverpool were involved in Tuesday’s only other premier division game, drawing 2-2 at Lower Breck.

Gate have played 26 of their 40 league games and have 30 points.

Gate: Hale, Ridings, Welsh, Gray, Muir, Westwood, Riley, Webster, Iley, Mills, Hothersall; subs: Wyers-Roebuck, Rogers, Awe, Hallas.