Brighouse Town 0 Fylde Women 1: McCoy leaves it late to seal points

Fylde were soon threatening the Yorkshire side's goal as Amy Hughes hit the bar inside five minutes, then Emily Hollinshead dragged a shot wide.

It was Fyld’s first game for a fortnight, having beaten West Didsbury and Chorlton in the Lancashire Cup semi-finals last time out.

Brighouse Town and Fylde Women line up ahead of kick-off Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Brighouse looked to break the deadlock too as Hannah Fryer charged down a shot.

At the other end, McCoy fired wide and Jenna Carroll was also off-target from Laure Merrin's free-kick.

Carroll's spell in the sin-bin did not prevent Fylde from attacking and McCoy again shot wide.

Hannah Forster had the final shot in anger of the first half but could not keep her effort down.

Forster also had the first chance of the second period, heading over from Merrin's corner.

Fylde keeper Ellie Etheridge was called on to make a good save on 52 minutes but Fylde continued to create more chances as Hollinshead shot wide.

Hughes' shot was saved on the hour and McCoy couldn't hit the target from Jess Holbrook's corner.

It looked like it wouldn't be McCoy's days as her header was saved from Olivia Fuller's free-kick.

Jodie Redgrave couldn't find a way past the Brighouse keeper either but just as it was looking like Fylde would have to settle for a draw, McCoy drilled a free-kick into the top left corner in the 85th minutes.

Fylde could have added a second two minutes later but Redgrave shot wide.

The Coasters remain third in the FA Women's National Northern Premier and head to West Bromwich Albion next Sunday.

Top two Wolverhampton Wanderers and Derby County also won on Sunday, though Fylde are only a point behind Derby with two games in hand.

Fylde: Etheridge, Forster, Fuller, Carroll, Holbrook, Hollinshead (Taylor 88), Merrin, Redgrave, Fryer, Hughes (Rowe 68), McCoy; Subs not used: Young, Bartley, Pottinger.