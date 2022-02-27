Blyth Spartans 0 AFC Fylde 2: Mark Cullen makes instant impact for Coasters

It didn’t take long for the former Blackpool striker to open his account for the Coasters, peeling off at the back post to head in Dan Pike’s cross after 16 minutes.

Blyth threatened to draw level but Cullen completed a successful return to his native Northumberland by winning a penalty converted by top scorer Nick Haughton.

Mark Cullen scores his first Fylde goal on his full debut at Blyth Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Fylde boss Jim Bentley made two changes to the side that had suffered a third defeat in four outings in midweek, with David Perkins replacing Luke Joyce in midfield, while Cullen came in for Nathan Shaw.

The game started at 100mph, with both sides looking to stamp their authority.

The hosts, buoyed by a midweek win at Southport after four straight defeats, had an early shout for a penalty, when Lewis McNall went down under pressure from Harry Davis but the referee gave the Coasters a free-kick and booked McNall.

As Fylde were growing into the game, Ben Tollitt went close with a volley from just inside the area before the deadlock was broken

Pike burst down the right and whipped a superb ball into the six-yard box, where Cullen was waiting to nod in from close range.

Fylde were in the ascendency but JJ O’Donnell had an opportunity to equalise when he met a corner from the left but couldn’t adjust his feet quickly enough for a clean connection.

Cullen was putting himself about, battling for every second ball and winning the majority, and when his flick found Emeka Obi on the stroke of half-time, the defender headed over from 12 yards.

Despite finding themselves behind, Blyth came out firing in the second half and almost found an equaliser through Corey McKeown, who struck over from outside the area.

The hosts were applying pressure but Cullen remained dangerous, his swerving effort from distance troubling home keeper Alex Curran.

After the Coasters’ dominance of the first half, the hosts came more into the game in the second and had chances to equalise.

O’Donnell struck a post and McNall forced Chris Neal into a smart save at his near post.

The pressure from the home side continued to mount and Patrick Almond found himself in acres of space on the right side of the penalty area. His cross almost caught Neal out but the Fylde keeper managed to claw it off the line.

Chances were limited in the second half for the Coasters until substitute Shaw hooked the ball towards the bottom corner only for Curran to scramble across his goal-line and tip it around the post.

As Blyth pushed forward, space was starting to appear for the Coasters to exploit. Haughton was getting in behind and clipped a ball through for Cullen to chase down.

The striker was brought down in the box by Toby Lees, who was shown a red card as the last man.

And Haughton stepped up on 87 minutes to slot his 18th goal of the season from the penalty spot and ensure the points.

Fylde remain fourth in National League North, having made some inroads into the gap between themselves and third-placed Kidderminster Harriers (now six points) and leaders Gateshead (now 14).

York City will visit Fylde on Tuesday night, fresh from a 3-0 win over Guiseley.

Fylde: Neal, Pike, Davis, Obi, Evans, Perkins, Philliskirk, Tollitt, Haughton (Joyce 87), Slew (Shaw 66), Cullen (Robinson 87); Subs not used: Stott, Conlan, Joyce.