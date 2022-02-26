AFC Fylde's tough talking following midweek defeat to Darlington

However, he says they have responded to some tough talking and honest self-appraisal in the days since the 2-1 home defeat by Darlington, their third National League North loss in four games.

Bentley had said after Tuesday’s defeat: “Maybe we do spoil them. They have a nice gym and restaurant here and the chairman backs us.

“We come in for a pre-match meal and we had an overnight stay before the Brackley game. A lot of clubs at our level can’t do that.

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

“I keep saying we’re training really well and there’s a good spirit and work ethic, but on matchdays we’re a little cagey as though we’re waiting for somebody to make things happen.”

Bentley has been pleased with the response over the past two days and told The Gazette: “We had chats on Thursday all day and ironed out a few things honestly.

“We are comfortable with what we are doing Monday to Friday. We have good intensity but it’s about doing it in the matches. We are underperforming.”

The search for a reaction starts today at Blyth Spartans, a side Fylde beat 4-1 at Mill Farm in December.

“I’m under pressure and the players are too, and we have to get back to winning ways,” said Bentley.

“If you feel sorry for yourselves, someone is always waiting to put the boot in. I want us to show we’re hurt.”