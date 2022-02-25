High standards of Mark Cullen can spark AFC Fylde at Blyth Spartans

The 29-year-old came off the bench in Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat by Darlington, just hours after his 18-month deal was confirmed, and now Cullen is in the frame to start at Blyth Spartans.

That midweek defeat was Fylde’s third in four games and manager Jim Bentley hopes Cullen will provide that missing spark after his move from Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Cullen came off the bench against Darlington but hopes for his full Fylde debut at Blyth Spartans Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

The Coasters boss told The Gazette: “Mark is a massive player for us. He has a voice and demands high standards from everyone.

“We have been searching for a centre-forward and Mark is a Football League player we are sure will chip in with some goals and create chances.

“He’s from that neck of the woods (born in Northumberland) and is in contention for his first start. He’ll be a good player for us.”

Bentley believes Fylde have been too dependent on top scorer Nick Haughton and he welcomes another proven finisher, adding: “Culls knows where the net is ,which is something we’ve been missing. He’s someone we can put that pressure on because that’s his job. We’ve relied on Nick but I don’t like teams that rely on one person to score.

“But we’re not just relying on Mark Cullen to get goals too – they have to come from all over the pitch. I was disappointed as a centre-half if I didn’t get at least five a season.

Such has been Fylde’s luck this season that each new arrival tends to be quickly followed by at least one more addition to the injured list.

The curse struck again on Tuesday, when Dan Whitehead and Tom Walker both broke down in the pre-match warm-up. Midfielder Whitehead has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game, with winger Walker doubtful.

Bentley added: “Tom had been hindered by back spasms but was fine on Monday and on Tuesday until just before the game. It can go as quickly as it comes and we’ll have to see how it settles down.

“Dan had been getting better and better for us but just overstretched and has done his groin. Injuries have killed us this season.

“But Luke Burke and Alex Whitmore are making good progress, so are Stephen Dobbie and Sam Osborne, and with a lot of games coming up we’ll hopefully have some healthy competition.”

Bentley didn’t hold back in an honest interview after the Darlington defeat, admitting he felt under “extreme pressure” as the buck stops with him for an under-performing side who now trail leaders Gateshead by 16 points.

But the Fylde boss has total faith in his players and a firm belief that the club does “everything right” behind the scenes. He told The Gazette: “We are not performing to our standards and are capable of much more. Of course we are disappointed but you can’t feel sorry for yourself in this league.

“Darlington’s manager said it was their best performance of the seas on and we’ve lost to a wonderstrike.

“Everyone raises their game against us but we have to embrace the challenges in every game and do what we are paid to do, and we’re not doing that at the minute.”

Blackpool’s North West Counties League clubs are on their travels tomorrow, having been kept out of action by last weekend’s storms.

It’s third v fourth in First Division North as AFC Blackpool trek to Barrow to face Holker Old Boys, who may be only one place ahead of Martin Baird’s side but are 11 points better off.

Like Blackpool, Squire Gate won last time out and they face the shorter trip to Longridge. Gate are 15th in the Premier Division, five places and eight points behind their Lancashire hosts.

Fylde Women will try again to play their Lancashire Cup semi-final at home to West Didsbury and Chorlton.

The tie, among last weekend’s many weather casualties, has been rearranged for 2pm this Sunday at Kellamergh Park.