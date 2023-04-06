Steve McEwan scored twice for Wrens in Wednesday's cup final showpiece for West Lancashire League clubs' reserve teams.

Blackpool twice found themselves behind in the first half but pulled clear with three goals after the break.

Blackpool Wren Rovers celebrate winning the Stewart Rowe Memorial Cup Picture: ADAM GEE

Down as early as the sixth minute, Blackpool equalised with McEwan's 15th-minute strike only to find themselves back in arrears before the half-hour mark.

But Wrens took a grip of proceedings in the second period as Archie Addison equalised on 51 minutes, McEwan scored his second from the penalty spot on 68 and Luke Smith gave them breathing space five minutes later.

It continued an excellent cup week for Wrens, whose senior side won through to the Lancashire Amateur Shield final the previous evening, beating premier division leaders Burscough Richmond 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

