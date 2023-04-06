News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Wren Rovers win Stewart Rowe Memorial Cup

​​Blackpool Wren Rovers Reserves have won the Stewart Rowe Memorial Cup, defeating the Hurst Green second string 4-2 in the final at AFC Blackpool.

By Andy Moore
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Thornton Cleveleys in President’s Cup final

Steve McEwan scored twice for Wrens in Wednesday's cup final showpiece for West Lancashire League clubs' reserve teams.

Blackpool twice found themselves behind in the first half but pulled clear with three goals after the break.

Blackpool Wren Rovers celebrate winning the Stewart Rowe Memorial Cup Picture: ADAM GEEBlackpool Wren Rovers celebrate winning the Stewart Rowe Memorial Cup Picture: ADAM GEE
Down as early as the sixth minute, Blackpool equalised with McEwan's 15th-minute strike only to find themselves back in arrears before the half-hour mark.

But Wrens took a grip of proceedings in the second period as Archie Addison equalised on 51 minutes, McEwan scored his second from the penalty spot on 68 and Luke Smith gave them breathing space five minutes later.

It continued an excellent cup week for Wrens, whose senior side won through to the Lancashire Amateur Shield final the previous evening, beating premier division leaders Burscough Richmond 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Blackpool will face Hesketh Bank in the final but first comes a league derby at Poulton tomorrow.

