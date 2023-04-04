Fifth beat third as two teams from the top end of the Premier Division clashed, Thornton Cleveleys winning the shootout 4-3 after a goalless draw.

Their opponents in the final will be Eagley, who edged out Haslingden St Mary’s 1-0.

West Coast Sport v AFC Poulton in the Sunday Alliance Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Blackpool Wren Rovers face WLL leaders Burscough Richmond in a Lancashire Amateur Shield semi-final at Chorley tonight (7.30). Wrens then visit Poulton in the league on Saturday.

In Berry’s Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance cup action, Bloomfield Brewhouse edged an entertaining tie against Inter Halfway House, 4-3, in the Premier Division competition.

Their semi-final opponents will be Fleetwood FC, who took three league points from their 2-1 win over Golden Eagle in Premier Division A.

Little Black Pug defeated Foxhall by the same score in Premier B, while Fylde Coast Sports and Spen Dyke played out a rare goalless draw.

Belle Vue recovered from 3-1 down at half-time to draw 3-3 with Trilanco in Division One A, while 21st Century Windows kept their title hopes alive with a 9-2 defeat of Unity Rangers.

No.10 Ale House also kept the pressure on leaders Westview with a 4-2 win over Thornton Phoenix.

