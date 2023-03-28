News you can trust since 1873
Amateur football: Poulton leave it late to seal win and Alliance cups continue

​​There were 2-1 home victories on Saturday for the Fylde coast’s West Lancashire League Premier Division clubs who were in action.

By Andy Moore
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Victory over Fulwood Amateurs pulled Poulton level with second-placed CMB from two games more.

Poulton trailed until the 77th minute, when Brogan Grundy’s equaliser was followed by a Jacob Gregory winner two minutes from time.

Spen Dyke v Foxhall in a non-cup game in the Sunday Alliance
Blackpool Wren Rovers’ Robbie Hulme opened the scoring against Milnthorpe Corinthians, who drew level with a penalty on the stroke of half-time before Carl Eastwood’s 11th of the season sealed the points.

Postponed games included the derby between Wyre Villa and fourth-placed Thornton Cleveleys.

It was quarter-final weekend in the Berry’s Beds divisional cups in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.

Clifton Rangers won a Premier Division Cup thriller against Little Black Pug on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while Fleetwood FC edged out Golden Eagle 1-0.

Highfield Social accounted for Fylde Coast Football 5-0, though the tie between Bloomfield Brewhouse and Inter Halfway House has been rearranged for this weekend because of an unplayable pitch.

Two of the last-eight ties in the Division One Cup also went to penalties before Unity Rangers won their derby with Thornton Phoenix and Trilanco beat Marton Athletic. Both matches had ended 2-2.

Also through to the semis are Westview, 11-1 winners at AFC Lytham, and Carleton, who knocked out AFC Cleveleys 3-0.

