Amateur football: Blackpool Wren Rovers show the way and 21st Century Windows cause big upset

Robbie Hulme scored in the first half at Vickerstown, then late strikes by Jacob Aspinall and Oliver Burgess sealed a 3-0 win for Wrens.

Burscough Richmond went top with a 2-2 draw at Thornton Cleveleys, who led at half-time through Tommy Dollin only to fall behind until Daniel Stoney equalised 10 minutes from time.

Fleetwood FC faces No.10 Ale House in the Sunday Alliance Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Third-placed Poulton are four points off the pace after a 2-0 defeat at Hurst Green.

Wyre Villa earned a 1-1 draw at Tempest United, who took the lead from the penalty spot after an hour only for Maleck Tanou to equalise 15 minutes later.

Lytham couldn't capitalise on Vickerstown's defeat and are still second-bottom after going down 2-1 at Whitehaven, where Ross Ainsworth pulled one back just before the break.

Great ties in the last 16 of the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance's Revival Tattoo Cup included Armfield FC's 5-3 victory over Spen Dyke.

The shock of the round saw premier division Bloomfield Brewhouse knocked out 3-2 by division one's 21st Century Windows. Trilanco took premier division Foxhall all the way, losing 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Clifton Rangers were 2-1 winners away to Golden Eagle, while Marton Athletic edged West Coast Sports 1-0. Enjoying bigger winning margins were Fleetwood FC, 8-0 against No.10 Ale House, and Inter Halfway House, who put 15 past AFC Lytham.

