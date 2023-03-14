News you can trust since 1873
Amateur football: Poulton close gap at top and big wins for leading Alliance teams

​​The Fylde coast's four premier division clubs were all at home in the West Lancashire League and three of them won.

By Andy Moore
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Third-placed Poulton are just three points behind the top two after a 4-0 win over Vickerstown. They were three up in 17 minutes thanks to Josh Few and two Nick Hepple strikes, his second a penalty. Max Landless completed the scoring on 54 minutes.

Ross Ainsworth scored a hat-trick as Lytham Town overturned a half-time deficit for a 5-2 home win over Slyne With Hest. Ainsworth opened the scoring before second-bottom Lytham hit four in the second half, with three in nine minutes by Danny Scarlett, Tom Eastham and Ainsworth, who then completed his treble.

Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance action between FC Rangers and West Coast Sports Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT
Blackpool Wren Rovers beat Hurst Green 2-1 with two goals in four first-half minutes by Tarren Moxon and Robbie Hulme. Wyre Villa lost 2-0 to Whitehaven.

The only Premier A fixture played in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance saw Highfield Social beat Golden Eagle 6-1. There was more action in Premier B as Spen Dyke beat FC Albion 3-0, Foxhall edged Fylde Coast Football 3-2 and Little Black Pug won an end-to-end game at Clifton Rangers, 4-2.

Division One A leaders Westview beat Thornton Phoenix 6-1, while two cracking contests saw Trilanco pip 21st Century Windows 4-3 and Unity Rangers draw with No.10 Ale House 3-3.

One B leaders Marton Athletic overcame AFC Lytham 5-1, while improving Carleton Athletic edged AFC Poulton 3-2 and West Coast Sports beat FC Rangers by the same score.

