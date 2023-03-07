Amateur football: Thornton Cleveleys climbing WLL table and Armfield still unbeaten in Alliance

Lytham Town lost 3-2 at Burscough Richmond, having led at half-time through Ross Ainsworth and Danny Scarlett only to concede an 89th-minute winner.

Luke Smith scored a hat-trick in Wyre Villa’s 4-0 win at Vickerstown, where Maleck Tanou also netted.

Cup action between Inter Halfway House and Carleton Athletic Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

There was a hat-trick for Poulton’s Nick Hepple in their 5-0 win at Cartmell in the second round of the President’s Cup as Mitchell Cheetham and Max Landless also scored.

Blackpool Wren Rovers went down 3-0 to Rossendale, while division two Freckleton lost 4-0 to premier high-flyers CMB in the Richardson Cup quarter-finals.

In phase two of the Berry’s Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, Armfield FC maintained their unbeaten league record with a 9-4 win over Bloomfield Brewhouse in Premier A.

Little Black Pug beat FC Albion 2-0 in Premier B, Clifton Rangers and Fylde Coast Football drew 1-1, 21st Century Windows beat Thornton Phoenix 5-0 in Division One A and Belle Vue overcame Unity Rangers 4-0.

In Two B, AFC Poulton beat AFC Lytham 4-2, AFC Cleveleys triumphed 2-0 at FC Rangers and it was 2-2 between Marton Athletic and West Coast Sports.