Amateur football: Poulton turn on power and Revival Tattoo Cup kicks off

Mitchell Cheetham equalised by half-time, then Billy Dollin’s winner left third-placed Poulton within three points of the top two.

Lytham Town twice led through Lloyd Paton and Danny Scarlett but were held 2-2 by Vickerstown, who levelled in stoppage time.

​Highfield Social v Fleetwood FC in Sunday Alliance cup action Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Thornton Cleveleys slipped to sixth after losing 3-2 at Slyne with Hest, all the goals scored in the first 32 minutes. Jake Mangan twice reduced Thornton’s deficit to one.

Luke McNaughton scored two as Blackpool Wren Rovers hit back from 3-1 down to draw at Whitehaven as Jacob Aspinall made it 3-3 with six minutes left.

Wyre Villa were heavily beaten 5-1 at Coppull United, where Maleck Tanou briefly cut the deficit to 2-1.

It was a knockout weekend in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance as the Revival Tattoo Cup got underway – and Fleetwood FC avenged last season’s defeat in the final by knocking out holders Highfield Social 1-0 in the first round.

The biggest win was Clifton Rangers’ 13-1 against FC Rangers, while Bloomfield Brewhouse won 7-2 at Little Black Pug, Fylde Coast Football beat AFC Cleveleys 4-0 and West Coast Sports saw off AFC Poulton 3-0.

Tighter ties brought 1-0 wins for 21st Century Windows at Westview and for Golden Eagle against Belle Vue, while No.10 Ale House pipped Thornton Phoenix 3-2 and Spen Dyke edged out Unity Rangers 4-3.

