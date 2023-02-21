The fifth-placed side ran out comfortable winners as Archie Lang, Daniel Stoney and David Cartmell added further goals.

Poulton came from behind in each half to secure a 2-2 draw at bottom club Milnthorpe Corinthians.

Highfield Social and Inter Halfway in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Max Landless scored their first and a Mitchell Cheetham penalty sealed a point deep in stoppage time for the third-place side.

Blackpool Wren Rovers tested leaders CMB, losing to the only goal just past the half-hour.

Lytham Town lost 2-1 at Hurst Green despite taking a fifth-minute lead through Alan Greenwood, while Wyre Villa lost 2-0 at home to second-placed Burscough Richmond.

Phase one of the Berry's Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance season is complete after Inter Halfway House beat Highfield Social 3-0. Highfield may have experienced a cup hangover after beating Lord Raglin 2-1 to reach the Lancashire Cup final. Their opponents will be league rivals Armfield or Blackburn League club Mill Hill.

Fleetwood beat Armfield 6-5 in a clash of the top two in the Premier Division Cup, while Bloomfield Brewhouse ran out 5-1 winners over Spen Dyke.