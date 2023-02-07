The derby between premier division strugglers Lytham Town and Wyre Villa saw the visitors take the lead through Zach Adeyo on 72 minutes only for Lytham's Kian Kelly to level matters five minutes later.

Jacob Aspinall's second-minute goal wasn't quite enough to secure victory for Blackpool Wren Rovers at Coppull United, who equalised with six minutes left.

Sunday Alliance action between AFC Lytham and Carleton Athletic Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Poulton and Thornton Cleveleys are through to the second round of the Presidents Cup after wins over AFC Blackpool Reserves and Walney Island respectively.

Aaron Fleming and Josh Smith sealed victory for Poulton, all the goals in the first half. Thornton were two up at the break courtesy of Oliver Wilkinson and Archie Lang, Jake Mangan adding a late third.

Zach Wilkes scored a hat-trick in Freckleton's 4-3 Richardson Cup win at Lostock St Gerard's.

Premier division leaders Fleetwood FC dropped points again in the Berrys Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance, held 3-3 at fourth-placed Inter Halfway House, while Highfield Social won 6-2 at Foxhall.

Westview will finish the first phase of the division one season in top spot after a 6-0 win at FC Rangers. No10 are second after beating Thornton Phoenix 6-1, with Trilanco third following a 6-0 win over Belle Vue.