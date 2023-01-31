Amateur football: Poulton lose seven-goal thriller and Sunday Alliance update
Poulton lost 4-3 to new West Lancashire League leaders CMB, despite twice coming from behind to be level at half-time through Mitchell Cheetham and Nick Hepple.
Jacob Gregory’s penalty then put the home side ahead, only for CMB to score twice more as Poulton slip to third in the premier division.
Thornton Cleveleys are up to fifth after hammering Tempest United 5-0, goals by Jordan Moran, Billy Cartmell and Adam Sumner putting them three up at half-time.
Cartmell netted his second on the hour and Callum Dickinson completed the scoring.
There were 4-2 defeats for Lytham Town and Wyre Villa at Vickerstown and Turton respectively.
Consolation scorers were Tom Pickervance and Adam Worthington for Lytham, and Zach Adeyo and Mahamadou Diallo for Wyre.
Both Fylde coast sides remain in the bottom three and face each other this weekend.
Blackpool Wren Rovers are through to the semi-finals of the Lancashire Amateur Shield courtesy of a 3-1 win at Pennington.
Second-placed Freckleton were 4-2 winners away to Storey’s in division two.
Highfield Social overturned a half-time deficit to defeat Spen Dyke 3-1 in the Berry’s Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.
Also in the premier division, Inter Halfway were tested by bottom club FC Albion before winning 3-2.
AFC Lytham played out a 6-6 draw with West Coast Sports in division one, where Trilanco overcame Carleton Athletic 6-2, Belle Vue were 3-1 winners over Marton Athletic and 21st Century Windows beat FC Rangers 1-0.