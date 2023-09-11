'Blackpool was always my focus:' Kylian Kouassi discusses his summer move to the Seasiders from Sutton United

Kylian Kouassi says Neil Critchley’s vision for Blackpool is what attracted him to the club.

The attacker marked his debut for the Seasiders with a goal from the bench in last week’s 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Barrow.

Kouassi states Bloomfield Road was his preferred destination following his departure from Sutton United.

“Blackpool was always my focus,” he said.

Kylian Kouassi (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“I spoke to the gaffer about where he wants to take this team, and that is what really attracted me to this club.

“The mentality that he has and what he wants from every game was a big factor.

“That made Blackpool the number one choice for me.

“He’s signed a lot of young players and given them the opportunity to play.

“That shows we can develop, he’s a great coach- I’m just happy to be a part of it.

“I was running to the end of my contract and I felt like I needed a new challenge.

“Seeing the manager here, and him telling me what he wants, felt like a big opportunity, which I just wanted to take.

“I’m thankful to my family for building me as the man I am today.

“I just go out there and give it my all.

“It’s been good moving up north. It’s my job at the end of the day.

“I’ve come in to play football, so moving away hasn’t been too hard.

“The boys and the staff have made it easier for me.

“I’m struggling with the cooking and stuff, but it will soon come.

“Hopefully I can go on YouTube and get some things off that.

“Football is going better than the cooking at the moment.”

Kouassi believes his time on loan to a number of non-league sides really helped his development.

“Learning from the experienced players is a great advantage for me,” he added.

“I’d been with Sutton for four years. I signed my first pro when I was 18, and in the first year I went out on loan.

“It was a learning curve for me going out to non-league where it was physical and tough.