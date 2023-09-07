Richard O’Donnell says he wants to be a big character in the Blackpool changing room and use his experience to benefit the whole team.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The goalkeeper joined the Seasiders from Rochdale during the off-season, and has featured in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy games during the opening month of the campaign.

During the recent 2-0 victory over Barrow, the 34-year-old made an important save in the second half to maintain the Tangerines’ lead.

“It was a reaction one,” O’Donnell explained.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard O'Donnell (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

“He cut back and it hit me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a key time to make the save because we went on to score another goal and saw the game out.

“It was a good save at a good time.

“It’s been positive since I signed for Blackpool.

“Whether I’m on the pitch or off it, I’m one of those guys I think everyone can look up to- I’m always there for the boys.

“I want to be one of those characters in the dressing room that helps the team out.

“It’s important that we have that mentality throughout the squad, we all want the same thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s in everyone’s best interest that we pull in the same direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not going to sit there and sulk if I’m not playing, I want the team to do well.

“I’m just taking everything in my stride. We’ve got back-to-back wins, so hopefully we can push on from that.

“We set a very high standard for ourselves- the pressure comes from us because we know what we want to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got that drive in the group to really do well this season. We want to be really successful.”

The game at Holker Street on Tuesday night saw Karamoko Dembele make his debut for Blackpool following his season-long loan move from Brest.

“He’s a bit lively,” O’Donnell joked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think I’d catch him in a foot race, we’ll put it that way.

“He’s an exciting player, the manager has brought him in for a reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You could see glimpses of what he could do and hopefully he can produce that on a regular basis.