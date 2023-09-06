Kylian Kouassi says he was delighted to make the most of his opportunity in the Blackpool first team.

The striker scored off the bench on his Seasiders debut in the 2-0 victory over Barrow at Holker Street in the EFL Trophy.

Kouassi states he was confident when the chance in front of goal came his way.

“It felt good,” he said.

Kylian Kouassi (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“You’ve got to be patient and ready at all times.

“Whenever you’re on the pitch you’ve got to give your all and have the right mindset for the team.

“You’ve always got to be confident in front of goal, especially as a striker.

“When the opportunity came I just wanted to take it- I’m happy it happened today.

“At my age, you’ve just got to step on the pitch with confidence, so I did that and got my goal.

“This is a big opportunity. I spoke to the manager (Neil Critchley) at the start of the season and he explained what he wants from me.

“It’s all about having that belief and kicking on. I feel like I’m in a good spot here.

“A lot of work goes on behind closed doors. You’ve got to have that good mindset to make sure I give 100 percent at the training ground on and off the pitch.

“Whenever the opportunity comes I’ve got to take it.

“There’s a selection dilemma for the gaffer to think about but it’s a positive thing- this is such an attacking and tactical team.

“This is a new chapter for me. Going up a league isn’t always easy and takes time, but the people around me make it easier to be a part of this journey.

“I believe in my ability, so it’s just a matter of time that I’m able to show that when I step on the pitch, and all of the hard work will pay off.

“At this moment I don’t think any youth football is good for my development, I feel like I should be around the first team.